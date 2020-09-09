Letter: Working together is the key

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Take a good look at yourself.

Is this what you want to teach your children and grandchildren?

Destroy our history that our people before us worked so hard to build.

Their dreams for a better life for generations to come.

They were good people. They would never have thought of rioting, protesting, and destroying history which was being made.

Now we have the killing and shooting, stabbing and anger of innocent lives.

Why? Once again, take a look at yourself! What is it all going to solve?

Remember! We are all a child of God. How sad he must feel!

They call it "We have the right to freedom " Really! Is that good?

We need to use better judgment.

Anger, hatred and jealousy need to be put down.

Instead of instilling it into our children's minds.

The Lord has taught us "to love one another" and it shows. Black and White we are almost all mixed. All Lives matter.

Once again, "Love and Respect thy neighbor, and Countries as your own."