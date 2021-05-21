Letter: Workforce shortage predates pandemic

Governor Burgum made an error when, at the advice of his friends in the Chamber of Commerce, he made the decision that North Dakota would no longer participate in the pandemic-related unemployment benefits, leaving approximately 15,000 North Dakota workers short and over $100 million dollars in federal funds on the table.

We keep hearing that this extra $300 in unemployment is the cause of our workforce shortages in North Dakota, and that unemployed workers have are refusing to go back to work because they are making more than what they would at work. That's exactly the reason stated by the governor.

Let's talk about that claim.

First off, that's not how unemployment works. You can't refuse to go back to work. You have to apply for jobs. You generally can't refuse to take one of those jobs if it's offered to you. Every week. Those are the rules. If you don't follow the rules you don't get unemployment.

Second off, North Dakota employers had difficulty finding workers before the pandemic. "Workforce Development" was often stated as the number one issue for business. It was studied and reported on extensively and is not a new problem.