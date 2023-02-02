In 2012 North Dakota voters overwhelmingly approved a comprehensive smoke free law where all indoor workers are protected from toxic tobacco smoke. Recently, a group of North Dakota Legislators submitted House Bill 1229. The supporters of this bill selected a population of workers who will be able to work in clean air and those workers who will not have that protection. For the most, these are hourly hospitality workers and also those who are cleaning crews breathing and wiping up the aged carcinogens. Do they not deserve what all North Dakotans have had since 2012? Why would our North Dakota lawmakers choose business with the cigar tobacco companies while risking the health of our North Dakota workforce?