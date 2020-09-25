Letter: Work together to end rail accidents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Safety Council is the lead agency for Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas -- a nonprofit, public education program established to end collisions, injuries and deaths at rail crossings. We support Rail Safety week Sept. 22-28, 2020. We encourage everyone to educate themselves about safe behaviors around tracks and trains.

Near-miss incidents for pedestrians and vehicles who walk or drive around railroad crossing gates as trains are approaching is alarming and increasing. Distractions -- headphones, cell phones or general inattentiveness -- contribute daily to near-miss incidents. Driving and walking around railroad gates is a dangerous and irresponsible practice. No matter how harmless it may seem, these acts can lead to catastrophic incidents that leave an emotional impact on families, emergency responders, and train engineers. It is critical pedestrians and drivers pay attention around train tracks and crossings and never assume you can beat a train.

When you see railroad tracks, ALWAYS expect a train; freight and passenger trains do not travel on a predictable schedule. Trains have the right of way over ambulances, fire engines, cars, law enforcement and pedestrians. A typical locomotive weighs approximately 200 tons; when 100 railcars are added, the train can weigh 6,000 tons. The weight ratio of an automobile to a train is proportionate to a soda can and an automobile.