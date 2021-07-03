Letter: Work to prevent gerrymandering

Summer weather has started here in North Dakota, and so has the 2021 legislative districting process. It will soon be a hot topic.

As you know, there’s a lot of interest in fair elections these days, and North Dakota Voters First aims to keep you informed regarding the districting process. With your help, we can prevent gerrymandering.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census reveals changes in population growth and movement that require new district maps so that each district has approximately the same number of people. During the last districting process in 2011, that number was determined to be 13,920 for each of the respective 47 districts in our state. North Dakota’s population has increased by over 100,000 during the last 10 years, so that number will certainly be different this districting cycle.

By law, a committee of legislators will develop a new map of legislative districts in meetings this summer and fall. The first meeting of that panel will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26 in Bismarck. The committee is composed of 14 Republicans and 2 Democrats. And, unfortunately, there are some diversity issues with this panel. For these reasons and more, many states have created independent districting commissions with representative citizen members. More information about the 2021 North Dakota districting committee can be found online at legis.nd.gov.