Letter: Work for change rather than protest

Webster’s definition of “Human Nature”: the nature of humans, especially the fundamental dispositions and traits of humans.

Would it be possible for anyone to feel compassion or sympathy toward anyone that accuses you of being something you are not now or never have been? Would you feel compassion or sympathy toward anyone that disrupts your life in the name of furthering their own personal goals? Would it be possible to feel compassion or sympathy towards anyone that destroys someone else’s property for any reason?

This all seems like these actions would go against human nature and yet they are being done with the expectations of positive results.

For every action there is a reaction, so what reaction do protesters expect from me? I am pretty human nature oriented and am having more compassion, sympathy, and empathy for the victims of protesters rather than for the, what seems like, selfish wants and needs of the protesters.

As I was growing up there was always a fairly clear line of right and wrong. For instance, if I was to want something really bad, I had absolutely no right to get it at someone else’s expense. I was to position myself so that I either earned or was denied my want. If I was denied then I had to learn to accept it being that way.

To set my Human Nature into overdrive just ask me to compensate someone for someone else’s act against someone else that is not who I am compensating.

There is always a right way and a wrong way of getting what you wish. It is my suggestion that if you are honest about wanting change, you can do it the right way. If you are just looking to be another one of society's problems, protest.

Jim Braun, Belfield

