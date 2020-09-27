Letter: Woodcox leadership necessary for Burleigh County

On Nov. 3, 2020 I’m voting for Jerry Woodcox for Burleigh County Commissioner. I’ve known Jerry both professionally and personally for over 20 years. Jerry has demonstrated the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively serve the citizens of Burleigh County and positively shape the policy and direction of Burleigh County.
While serving as finance director for Burleigh County, I worked closely with the elected commissioners on county financial matters. Jerry was elected Burleigh County Commissioner in 2000 and has subsequently been reelected four times, serving 20 years as County Commissioner. During this time, I witnessed Jerry’s dedication, attentiveness, and commitment to his duties and the citizens he serves. Jerry understands that to effectively make decisions as a Commissioner, he must have a good knowledge of the situation and will not hesitate to gain that knowledge. As Commissioner, Jerry experienced many major challenges affecting Burleigh Country and has been instrumental in working to solve them.
Most recently Jerry served on the Social Services Board during the transition to become a State Funded Agency, served on the Burleigh Morton Detention Center Executive Board during the construction of the new jail and served on the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force. Jerry served as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners five times, led the meetings, and provided valuable leadership. While in this role, Jerry was a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars while valuing Burleigh County employees.
Jerry Woodcox has also proven to be a hard worker to our community. He’s owned and managed his family business for decades. He served as Dakota Zoo Board President and President of the YMCA Board of Directors. As a long-time businessman and elected leader in our community, Jerry understands the contributions government and private business make for the betterment of Burleigh County.
Clyde Thompson, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!