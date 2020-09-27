Letter: Woodcox leadership necessary for Burleigh County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 3, 2020 I’m voting for Jerry Woodcox for Burleigh County Commissioner. I’ve known Jerry both professionally and personally for over 20 years. Jerry has demonstrated the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively serve the citizens of Burleigh County and positively shape the policy and direction of Burleigh County.

While serving as finance director for Burleigh County, I worked closely with the elected commissioners on county financial matters. Jerry was elected Burleigh County Commissioner in 2000 and has subsequently been reelected four times, serving 20 years as County Commissioner. During this time, I witnessed Jerry’s dedication, attentiveness, and commitment to his duties and the citizens he serves. Jerry understands that to effectively make decisions as a Commissioner, he must have a good knowledge of the situation and will not hesitate to gain that knowledge. As Commissioner, Jerry experienced many major challenges affecting Burleigh Country and has been instrumental in working to solve them.