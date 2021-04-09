Letter: Women's rights are human rights

In response to Senator Myrdal's attack on Planned Parenthood and women's rights, today I am mailing a check for $1,000 to Planned Parenthood ND. "Women's rights are human rights" as stated 20 years ago at a UN Conference in Beijing by Hillary Clinton. Have we learned nothing in the last 20-30-40 years? That women refuse to be treated as less that who they are -- intelligent, educated women who are capable of making decisions about their own bodies. I personally have 10 children, my choice. In China, I would have been denied that choice. Are we no better than China?