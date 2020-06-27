Letter: Women missing in funding discussion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Emergency Commission is responsible for allocating the $1.25 billions dollars in CARE Act Funds the state received. These funds are intended to help families, workers, small businesses, and to preserve jobs impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor and five other male elected officials make-up the Emergency Commission.

Together, they alone are deciding for everyone how to allocate the federal dollars coming to the state through the CARES Act (and possible future funds).

One has to ask, where are the women?

When elected officials more closely represent the electorate, policy discussions and outcomes are better. We need a leadership team more representative of the people in the state as we decide what to do with over a billion dollars in funds.

The North Dakota Women’s Network supports calling a special session of the state legislature to address the many needs we are facing as a result of COVID-19. Additional voices will ensure fair and equitable allocation of the federal dollars for education, health care, small business, and other important needs.

While the ND legislature is only 21% female it brings more balance than the Emergency Commission with 0% representation.