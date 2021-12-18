Letter: Women deserve facts on reproductive health

The North Dakota state Legislature recently approved $1.5 million for “alternatives to abortion services” which includes Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs).

The general public needs to be aware that these “crisis centers” are widely considered to be unethical by health care professionals, as well as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and American Medical Association. CPCs are not in fact licensed health care providers. They are organizations that influence those seeking health care and counseling by pushing unproven, potentially dangerous practices.

CPCs goals are ideological, not medical. They want to prevent individuals from obtaining abortions using any means necessary, including disinformation and deception.

What patients need is affordable access to high-quality sexual and reproductive health care services, as well as comprehensive, medically accurate sex education.

Instead of supporting ideological organizations that mislead and jeopardize people’s health, we should support comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care.

Women facing unintended or high risk pregnancies deserve objective medical facts and non-judgmental care from licensed health care professionals. They don’t need crisis pregnancy centers pushing their own agenda. Safe, legal pregnancy termination is a necessary component of comprehensive health care. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists supports access to high-quality reproductive health services which includes improving access to safe pregnancy termination services.

North Dakotans deserve affordable access to high-quality sexual and reproductive health care, as well as comprehensive, medically accurate sex education.

Dr. Ana Tobiasz, Mandan

Vice chair, ND section of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0