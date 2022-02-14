Letter: Wishing for return to better times

If I had but one wish to wish. I would wish for there to be a reset button to take us back to better times. Yes, this sounds as silly as when Hillary had the same wish.

I do wish however for people to quit thinking a politician is worth having run our country based on compassion alone. First of all we know that one can be compassionate without ever helping another human being. The definition states we only have to feel empathy for the situation and we are compassionate.

I can’t recall a successful country who has put compassion first. A country is a business and since we should not pretend other countries think of our best interest in the least. The leaders of other countries put economics first and are willing to fight to feed their people. The USA on the other hand is busy trying to compensate their own ethnic populations that have never seen war and have been afforded all the benefits of every other USA citizen. The compensation should come from another group of their own people based exclusively on their race, who also had nothing to do with said war.

When a politician implies they are passionate, they could possibly be. Myself I would like to be able to vote for people who have shown compassion already. Seems to me all we have for leaders now are just a bunch of noise so we don’t see they are stealing their wages and benefits.

The voters have chosen pure lunacy instead of being bullied. Business wise the USA did quite well with a bully at the helm, problem is that bullies become something else in time. The people now in power will set us back decades in every aspect of life while calling themselves passionate.

Jim Braun, Belfield

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0