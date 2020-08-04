Letter: Wind should be forced to compete

The anti-wind sentiment Mr. Clark speaks to in his letter in North Dakota is right on. Imagine being a miner or a plant employee and knowing your tax dollars are being used to put you out of a job. I applaud the counties in North Dakota that have placed a moratorium on wind production. Wind should be eliminated from the conversation as a low-cost producer. Wind should be forced to stand on its own two feet and compete if it is a truly competitive source of supply.

Now let’s compare job creation. Most jobs in the wind industry are temporary – such as construction. A coal plant operates for 40-60 years and operates at a VERY low cost. Between the mine and the power plant, hundreds of employees are hired at wages superior to those in the wind industry and at a multiple of one (wind) to 150+ (coal).

Now let’s talk about the service industry that supports the plants and mines. Besides the hundreds of jobs tied directly to the industry, there are thousands of people employed at service companies that support the mines and plants not calculated into the ratio used above.