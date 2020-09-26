Letter: Wind energy provides sustainable careers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week marks National Clean Energy Week, an important time to celebrate the contributions of renewable energy in our economy. While renewable sources are growing in many states, here in North Dakota we are proud to be a national leader in wind energy production.

As we celebrate the growth of a diverse energy sector, we shouldn’t look at wind power only for providing clean and sustainable energy for North Dakota. Wind energy is providing sustainable careers as well – it’s a job creator that’s helping North Dakotans find employment in our communities.

Bismarck State College is proud to be a leader in training the workforce of the future through its Energy Services & Renewable Technician program. North Dakota’s economy is benefiting from such development: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently named wind turbine technicians as the fastest growing occupation in the entire country. We also now know that wind energy is the number one choice for new power installations in the U.S., according to a new report from the American Wind Energy Association.