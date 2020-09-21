Letter: Willing to vote for president who lied?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HE LIED TO US. In 18 interviews in February and March with Bob Woodward, Donald Trump, acknowledged that he knew that COVID-19 was deadly stuff, that it was airborne and was five times more deadly than the most "strenuous flu." You can hear the tapes on the internet. At the same time he was publicly saying at his coronavirus updates that COVID was just like the flu, just "sniffles," it would go away soon, we shouldn't panic. He made fun of people wearing masks and still does. He pooh poohed social distancing. He told us to be "warriors" and go about our business like usual. And the result - today there are over 190,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and over 6 million infected.

It is quite apparent that the things that he cares about are the stock market (he didn't consider a shut down until the stock market crashed) and being reelected. He doesn't care about you and me. It's OK to lie to us to keep the economy from cratering and damaging his chances of being reelected.

Besides the health consequences, we still have tens of millions of people out of work, people on the verge of being evicted or losing their homes. And how many people have lost their insurance because they lost their jobs.