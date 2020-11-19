Letter: Will sheriff allow shirtless dining?

So Sheriff Lee of Stark County isn't going to enforce a mandate requiring that masks be worn because he feels it violates our constitutional rights.

Thank you, Sheriff. Now I can sit down at a nice dining establishment without having to put on a mask and know that you will be there to protect my liberty to do so.

One more question, though. I really don't care to wear a shirt or shoes when I'm having my meal. Will you defend my constitutional right to do so? If not, could you please indicate which section of the constitution allows for maskless dining but not shirtless dining?

Jerel Peterson, Casselton

