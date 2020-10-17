Letter: Will other cities change name?

I would like to ask the protesters who once again are trying to drop the name Custer Park in Bismarck if successful will petition the City of Mandan to change the name Custer street and Custer grade school also Morton County Custer Health.

Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, South Dakota all have a Custer County. South Dakota also has a city named Custer and a state park.

If the protesters are successful in getting the states and cities to drop the name Custer, then Bismarck should too.

But it is not going to happen. Get over it.

Wes Eisenmann, Mandan

