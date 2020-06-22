Letter: Will any lawmakers stand up to Burgum?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Democracy is in danger of being purchased by the highest bidder, and the recent primary election put it on full display for the citizens of North Dakota.

Governor Doug Burgum donated $1.8 million dollars to the Dakota Leadership PAC in order to defeat a legislator and elect his personal cronies to public office, which should both infuriate and terrify voters in North Dakota. We see that, in order to push his own agenda, he spent copious amounts of money to buy two legislative seats in District 8 and a candidate for the N.D. State Treasurer. Money is not an object for Doug Burgum, and neither, it appears, are ethics. He has not simply turned into a typical politician, but a political assassin in state government. He isn’t pulling the trigger, though, he is having the PAC doing the dirty work for him.

A real leader, someone looking out for the best interests of the state, would sit down and work with someone he or she disagrees with and come to a consensus. In a recent Bismarck Tribune article, former Governor Ed Schafer noted that our current governor does not have a good relationship with the Legislature, something that he needs to fix, as the governorship is not the CEO of a corporation.