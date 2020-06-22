Letter: Will any lawmakers stand up to Burgum?

Democracy is in danger of being purchased by the highest bidder, and the recent primary election put it on full display for the citizens of North Dakota.
Governor Doug Burgum donated $1.8 million dollars to the Dakota Leadership PAC in order to defeat a legislator and elect his personal cronies to public office, which should both infuriate and terrify voters in North Dakota. We see that, in order to push his own agenda, he spent copious amounts of money to buy two legislative seats in District 8 and a candidate for the N.D. State Treasurer. Money is not an object for Doug Burgum, and neither, it appears, are ethics. He has not simply turned into a typical politician, but a political assassin in state government. He isn’t pulling the trigger, though, he is having the PAC doing the dirty work for him.
A real leader, someone looking out for the best interests of the state, would sit down and work with someone he or she disagrees with and come to a consensus. In a recent Bismarck Tribune article, former Governor Ed Schafer noted that our current governor does not have a good relationship with the Legislature, something that he needs to fix, as the governorship is not the CEO of a corporation.
The message to the legislative branch is alarmingly clear: Do what I say, or I will throw my money around to influence elections and the legislature and remove you from office so I can get my way. He is like a toddler having a tantrum, except that Governor Burgum has demonstrated that the rich definitely live in a bubble unlike most North Dakotans. Other legislators will no doubt get the message that Burgum has sent. Will any stand up to him?
Bryan Pechtl, Bismarck
