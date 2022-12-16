Letter: Wildlife Management Areas should be open

Having four relatives' properties taken for the Garrison Dam, Van Hook to be exact, I assumed Wildlife Management Areas were a good place to hunt, walk in welcome. Not so welcome, as I found out Friday, Nov. 4.
After finding a deer run one week prior, I arrived at 10 a.m. and the gate for vehicles was open on Friday the 4th. Two other vehicles were parked as well, one with Idaho plates and the other with government plates. I sat on a folding chair changing my boots and neither operator talked to me. As I was 30 minutes into my 50-minute walk, the government vehicle appeared. Two individuals got out and approached me, looking ready for a confrontation. I told them where I was going. They said they were practicing helicopter maneuvers training which would be complete in two hours, and suddenly one hour. I again gave them the exact location of where I was intending to sit. Within 45 minutes, two helicopters sat above me like turkey vultures. Soon a ND game warden came to remove me. I did nothing wrong! It should be stated that as soon as I was removed, the helicopters disappeared. I stayed in an area close by until sunset.
My concern is that our ND Game & Fish, which oversees Wildlife Management Areas, is working to close them. First to the north side of Fort Stevenson WMA, then Centennial Park, next Triangle Y Camp. The area I was at will be next. First they stopped the camping and later the driving access. A gradual process to stop public access is obvious. The process is usually intended to benefit one or a special group.
I can't think of a good reason to stop archery hunters under any circumstance. We, the aging hunters, need good access such as drivable roads. Not all of us choose to hunt with others. Solo hunters prefer solitude. Yes, chosen persons are allowed to hunt city locations and/or park properties, but it is obvious they are apparently more qualified than lesser important persons.
Douglas Heinze, Minot