Letter: Wildlife Management Areas should be open

After finding a deer run one week prior, I arrived at 10 a.m. and the gate for vehicles was open on Friday the 4th. Two other vehicles were parked as well, one with Idaho plates and the other with government plates. I sat on a folding chair changing my boots and neither operator talked to me. As I was 30 minutes into my 50-minute walk, the government vehicle appeared. Two individuals got out and approached me, looking ready for a confrontation. I told them where I was going. They said they were practicing helicopter maneuvers training which would be complete in two hours, and suddenly one hour. I again gave them the exact location of where I was intending to sit. Within 45 minutes, two helicopters sat above me like turkey vultures. Soon a ND game warden came to remove me. I did nothing wrong! It should be stated that as soon as I was removed, the helicopters disappeared. I stayed in an area close by until sunset.