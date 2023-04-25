Thank you to all the senators and House representatives of the North Dakota State Legislature for passing SCR4014 in support of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park horses and longhorn cattle. The horses and longhorn cattle are an integral part of the history and culture of this state and a major tourist attraction, contributing to the economy of the areas surrounding the south and north units of the park, especially Medora.

Thank you Governor Burgum for supporting the horses and longhorn cattle and offering help to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Thank you Senators Cramer and Hoeven for your past interactions with the National Park Service Director. I hope to see more of this engagement to see the project through to the end.

Congressman Armstrong, please revise your past stand on this topic and help us save our horses and longhorn cattle and through these animals the economy of Medora and surrounding areas.

Superintendent Richman, please listen to the people in the state and country and to our representatives. We are the tax payers and this is our park. The horses and longhorn cattle are our animals.

Birgit Pruess, Fargo