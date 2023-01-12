Letter: Wild horses important to Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Horses important to national park

Over the years I have photographed and documented this herd including weekly head-counts, monitoring band structure, births, deaths, injuries, for documentation purposes and to share with well over 100,000-plus Facebook and Instagram followers. I have put in thousands of hours as a volunteer and can tell you unequivocally how much these wild horses enhance the visitor’s experience to park visitors. It is commonplace for visitors to approach me and state how much they not only love these horses but are the reason they come to TRNP annually or more frequently. It is not just the fact that these wild horses are indeed native to this land but historically and culturally are responsible for facilitating the building of what we all know as the American West. Anything short of these horses remaining on the land they have rights to would be a travesty to today’s visitors, our children and future generations. As a matter of fact, many visitors have stated they will not return to TRNP should the national park service remove them from the park. How does that not impact our wonderful park, the city of Medora, and the North Dakota Spirit!