Letter: Why should taxpayers support border fiasco?

They are telling me it is my responsibility, as a tax paying citizen of the United States, to solve all of those problems with my tax dollars? Are we supposed to have “open borders”? Are we not supposed to impose our immigration laws on those coming into our country? We are to allow illegal immigration not only in the current numbers but expand the number of illegals coming into this country for taxpayers to pay more for their education, health care, incarceration, etc? AND on top of that we citizens are to fund what is required to give them hope to stay where they are as if that is part of our responsibility as a country to solve all the problems in Central and South America - and the WORLD? We have been doing that for the last TWO DECADES in the Middle East….and how is that working out? And how many trillions have we spent there, for absolutely nothing?