Letter: Why should taxpayers pay off student loans?

Student loan debt is such the hot topic. Every person who signed on the dotted line to take out a school loan knew the amount they were borrowing as their obligation to repay. Questions I ask, did every penny they borrowed go for books and tuition or were they financing their living expenses and lifestyle too. Why should I, a taxpayer, pay their debt. Maybe every college borrower should make monthly payments as they go. Maybe loans for college should be only for tuition and books not living expenses. Maybe every student should look at the student loan debt of the degree vs the wage the degree can get them before they sign on the dotted line for a loan. The national debt is our children's burden to be concerned about. Every federal student loan forgiveness adds to our national debt we as taxpayers are on the hook for it.

Penny Sloan, Mott

