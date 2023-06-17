While I have no property near the proposed Summit pipeline, as a citizen of North Dakota I wonder why we should be a dumping ground for an out-of-state-company when there are so many unknowns about CO2?

Governor Burgum wants carbon neutrality by 2030 but Steven Koonin says if plant life likes CO2 so much why are we trying to protect the climate from more of it?

In his recent climate book, "Unsettled," he says given the large body of pertinent unknowns, it is hubris to think we can predict future global climates and attribute causes a century and more out. But we are entirely within the bounds of scientific reason to dismiss CO2 as a climate “control knob” based on its limited effect on radiation transfer. It is also reasonable to think we have no serious business monitoring CO2 levels, much less destroying our energy independence to mitigate them.

So why are we trying to capture and store CO2 and why are we destroying our energy independence in the process ? Is there some unforeseen force behind “climate change” ?

Granted “climate change” exists -- it has been changing for millions of years but scientific evidence doesn’t conclusively establish the extent of our influence and it doesn’t rule out natural causes nor does it warrant doomsday descriptions. Until we know more, North Dakotans are certainly wise to protect the land.

A word to Summit’s attorney: our county commissioners protect our citizens and almost no one knows what’s in those rail cars -- until there's an accident! In Palestine Ohio, the chemical was vinyl chloride and their citizens continue struggling with health issues and plummeting property values. Will Summit be around to cover the costs of a similar scenario in North Dakota?

Dotty Leblang, Bismarck