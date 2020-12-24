Letter: Why remote instruction in K-12 schools is a stopgap

GRAND FORKS – The changes in school operations due to COVID-19, with learning now taking place at a distance, appear similar at first glance to taking an online course. After all, students are learning virtually in both cases.
But in fact, such a comparison oversimplifies online teaching. The version of distance learning that most K-12 students and their families are experiencing is a short-term solution. Right now, schools are biding their time, waiting for a return to in-person instruction.
In a few weeks, I will be teaching online for the spring semester at the University of North Dakota. It is my fifth year teaching this particular course, one that I have taught at a distance before. For spring, I have adjusted it for participants to learn online without any in-person meetings. Most of my audience will be K-12 teachers who are graduate students continuing their professional development. Like millions of teachers worldwide, many of the teachers taking my course will be teaching classes online, too.
Still, my situation is very different from theirs, and our classes will certainly look different.
Teachers are making the best of an impossible situation these days, but even so, they’re facing an extraordinary challenge. For example, North Dakota schools are now expected to provide students with a full diet of grade-level and content-level instruction, according to the North Dakota K-12 Smart Restart Plan (Fall 2020).
For that reason, many schools are trying to incorporate same-time, or synchronous, meetings where students need to log-on and attend a virtual class. During this time, students receive instruction, work together on activities, watch videos, etc.
In education terms, this is “remote learning” – a setting in which classes that were designed to be taught face-to-face now are being conducted remotely. But it’s different from “online learning,” in which students take classes that were designed from the start to be taught in an online format.
That’s why Susan Grajek, vice president for communities and research at Educause, distinguishes remote learning from “well-considered, durable online learning.” And the K-12 situation also is unique because teachers and students are navigating it together in real time.
So, many K-12 teachers do not have the training or time to prepare effective materials for online instruction. Teachers are finding that modes of instruction and activities designed for in-person may not translate well online. Motivating students to learn and encouraging active participation can also be challenging in an online environment.
Recent articles raise alarm about the number of students failing classes while at a distance; and using the above analysis, it’s easier to understand why this might be the case. Many students are not primed to be online learners. They may not feel comfortable asking a question over email, or advocating via email or Zoom for their own needs. Furthermore, some students still lack the necessities, like a suitable learning environment and high-quality internet access.
Students can learn online, even complex topics like photosynthesis. But to be successful, online teaching requires special communication and organization systems. For example, accessing class materials is known to be a significant obstacle to online learning, but that’s an even bigger challenge when families get weighted down with too many platforms and passwords.
Moreover, teachers are often managing these tasks individually. Technology experts and support staff needed for full online operation are in high demand and low supply, especially in rural areas.
In other words, it simply isn’t reasonable to expect that learning will progress in a normal way during this time. Learning occurs in fits and starts, always. And this year, we are experiencing a massively disrupting pandemic that is keeping a majority of students and teachers at home.
Ryan Summers is an assistant professor in the University of North Dakota College of Education & Human Development and former high school science teacher. He also is a father of two school-aged boys who attend Fargo Public Schools.