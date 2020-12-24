Letter: Why remote instruction in K-12 schools is a stopgap

For that reason, many schools are trying to incorporate same-time, or synchronous, meetings where students need to log-on and attend a virtual class. During this time, students receive instruction, work together on activities, watch videos, etc.

In education terms, this is “remote learning” – a setting in which classes that were designed to be taught face-to-face now are being conducted remotely. But it’s different from “online learning,” in which students take classes that were designed from the start to be taught in an online format.

That’s why Susan Grajek, vice president for communities and research at Educause, distinguishes remote learning from “well-considered, durable online learning.” And the K-12 situation also is unique because teachers and students are navigating it together in real time.

So, many K-12 teachers do not have the training or time to prepare effective materials for online instruction. Teachers are finding that modes of instruction and activities designed for in-person may not translate well online. Motivating students to learn and encouraging active participation can also be challenging in an online environment.