Letter: Why oppose probe of Jan. 6 Capitol attack?

If 54% of Republicans believe it was really Antifa, BLM, and violent left-wing activists that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, why wouldn’t the Republicans want to investigate that? Why would Kelly Armstrong, John Hoeven, and Kevin Cramer be against a commission that would prove them right? These same people believe that scientists, scholars, historians, economists, and journalists have devoted their entire lives to deceiving you, while a reality TV star with decades of fraud and exhaustively documented lying is your only beacon of truth and honesty. Logic is no longer of any value in North Dakota. Right wing media has wiped the thinking ability of the voters away and replaced fact with fiction. Fantasy has replaced reality.