Letter: Why North Dakota should care about Ukraine

I can simply look at the Ukrainian flag and understand what Ukraine fights for -- endless blue horizon stretched over a yellow field of wheat. Upon my visits there, I saw these blue skies and endless fields and felt nostalgic for my childhood, even though I was on the other side of the planet. Blue over yellow -- any North Dakota license plate will reflect the same colors as the Ukrainian flag, and many North Dakotans reflect the same characteristics as my friends and family in Ukraine.

When I visited Ukraine, I found myself somehow reminded of my childhood on the farm in North Dakota. I would watch the cows graze in an open field, smell the fresh cut alfalfa, pick berries so I could later slather homemade jelly over warm, fresh bread, and ate food that was grown from the earth or raised in front of us. My Ukrainian experience was so much like my childhood, how could I not be fond of the people who were family orientated, hard working people that were close to the earth and brown from the sun.

Ukrainians are much like us, for their fight is not for oil or gold, but for their children and futures. They desire to live their lives in peace. Peace, without Stepmother Russia trying to siphon the fruits of their labors and claim credit for their culture. This is not a war, it is a home invasion.

Ukrainians are much like us, for many of our local ancestors here are German -- Germans from Russia. But “Russia” was likely the countries Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. Ukraine still has German villages, speaking mostly German. Catherine the Great opened her land to hard working, driven Germans in hopes that they would bring their determination and work ethic, build farms and infrastructure, and it was good… until Stalin revoked Catherine’s guarantees, decimating the people, imposing extreme taxation, and deporting any who would not serve in the military and speak Russian. Perhaps our great-grandparents would better understand Ukraine’s plight, and I am willing to bet that many of the Germans from Russia that are here in North Dakota still have distant family in Ukraine; still fighting to stay in Ukraine.

Putin, “elected” in 1991 after Boris Yeltsin, has changed laws repeatedly to stay in power, and is more like a dictator than president. He continues to give the world reason to speak the egregious words, “World War” and “Nuclear Warfare.” We Americans can speak against Putin, unlike his own people, as the recent war protesters in Moscow and Russian internet influencers know firsthand after being arrested. In Stepmother Russia, if any media personality calls the attack on Ukraine a war, instead of a military operation, or sympathizes with Ukraine, they are promised 15 years in a prison cell. Only one truth exists, and they must ask Putin what that truth is.

Putin tells his people that the Ukraine president, Zelenskyy, is a new Hitler, ignoring that Zelenskyy was elected not as a politician, but because of his popularity as a TV personality (like Trump and Reagan), and that the man he calls Hitler has Jewish ancestors that were murdered in Hitler’s holocaust. Putin invades other countries, targets schools and hospitals, silences any who speak against him, and, in my opinion, sounds much more like Hitler.

Putin also speaks negatively of Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kyiv, a World Heavyweight Champion, and Olympic gold medalist of Boxing. Both Klitschko brothers are boxing champions and hailed as heroes in the ring and in real life by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Both Zelenskyy and Klitschko are men I have watched and admired for a long time for stoicism and character. Both men could have easily taken the millions they made before politics and run to safety, yet they stand in defense, they stand with their people. They fight for their home, and do not run. The propaganda may attempt to decimate their character, but any true North Dakotan knows … judge a man by his deeds and his actions, not words, for words can blow away quickly in a North Dakota breeze, but what a man creates with hard work will stand strong.

Lance Goetz lives in Bismarck with his wife, who is a native of Ukraine. Goetz has visited Ukraine three times, most recently last summer.

