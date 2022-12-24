Letter: Why North Dakota needs feral horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Once more, the public is asked for input on the fate of the feral horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Proposed are three options, two of which would eliminate the horses, the third would keep them under the current management plan at much reduced numbers. However, these horses are part of the natural and historical landscape of North Dakota and should not be removed.

First, the horses were on the site when the fence was built, making them part of the natural landscape. Second, the herd may (or may not) date back to Sitting Bull and that makes them a historical landmark. Third, the horses were part of the landscape when Theodore Roosevelt was there, further supporting the historical landmark. Fourth, Theodore Roosevelt was big at conservation efforts, as well as ranching. Fifth, the designation "livestock" is misleading, looking at the livestock definition of Wikipedia. The horses were never raised in an "agricultural setting". Yes, they are genetically distinct from wild horses, but then there are few if any wild horses left on this planet. Likewise, there are few real bison, as most bison have cattle genes in them. A few genes difference should not reduce the value of these animals and lead to their discrimination. I am talking as a biologist here. Sixth, the horses are part of North Dakota's tourism. Hundreds of thousands of horse followers come to Medora and Theodore Roosevelt National Park because of the horses. I personally visit the park several times a year and stay a few days. I will much reduce that should the horses be removed.