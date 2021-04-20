Letter: Why no property tax relief bills?

Has there been a nitrous oxide (laughing gas) leak at the Legislature this session? Everything is so funny. Legislators seems to compete with each other to see who can introduce the funniest, dumbest, most idiotic legislation. What a bunch of clowns! Seems like the one thing they forgot to introduce is a decent property tax relief bill. We have the $8 billion in Legacy Funds and the $5 billion in the School Land Trust Fund. This is money collected from sections 16 & 36. Consisting of oil, gas, pasture, hayland, and cropland leases. Roughly $600 million of that $5 billion would take care of all the school bond referendums in the state resulting in some property tax relief. About 75% of your taxes goes to the school district. Couldn't the interest off of that money be used for tax relief or to build new school? I'm in a bond referendum in my school district and my property taxes have doubled.