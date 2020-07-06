Letter: Why is delegation silent on serious allegations?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a disabled veteran, with over 20 years of service, I have to wonder why Senators Hoeven and Cramer, along with Representative Armstrong are silent. It has been reported that President Trump has unlawfully taken money allocated for the military and used it to build his wall. We also learned that Russian intelligence was paying bounties to Afghan rebels to kill American troops.

These are serious allegations and our officials remain silent. These are the same officials who campaigned that they have a great respect for the troops. They also claim to put the needs of veterans as something that is high on their list of priorities. I have heard them claim that no expense should be spared to care for the needs of our military and our veterans.

As one of the 75,000 service members/veterans living in North Dakota, I have to question their sincerity. How can they claim to “love the troops” when they refuse to address these issues? By remaining silent they are complicit to the actions, or lack of action by President Trump.

These are not Republican/Democrat issues. These issues directly affect the health, well being, and the life of service members and veterans.

When will these officials do the right thing and stand up for the troops they claim to love?

Jamie Stewart, Bismarck

