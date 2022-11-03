Letter: Why is Delaware corporation funding North Dakota political ads?

Curious minds would like to know. I received a political ad in my mailbox from a group called “North Dakota Strong, Inc.” It says not representing any party or committee. The ad is clearly anti Becker. Such ads are certainly circulating this time of the year. But, why is a corporate entity located in Delaware organized by Trevor M. Stanley, political attorney, with the Baker & Hostetler, LLP in Washington, D.C. so interested in a North Dakota political race? Who is paying the cost? Obviously, the corporate entity, but who is funding? Based on the information available, the firm appears to be a liberal action group. Dr. Becker clearly presents a threat to liberal policies (and establishment politics). I struggle with our Senators voting for a bogus infrastructure bill that was approximately 20 percent true infrastructure and added $800 billion in inflation fuel plus added “tons” of woke program garbage. Did any in Republican leadership ask for completion of the border wall for their support? Answer would be no. Seems like evidence of the difference in fiscal conservatism and what we currently have in D.C.