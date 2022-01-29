Letter: Why is Biden making inflation rates worse?

It is well documented, isn’t it, that we are in an inflationary climb? And it is not transitory? Inflation is reported to have been 7% during 2021 by the Labor Department. This was not foot noted “transitory” which means to me someone east of the Potomac is fessing up. This inflation is not transitory as the administration mislabeled it.

So my question is, what is President Biden chewing on? He is asking for additional spending in the multiple trillion dollar range. To quote the economy books: Government spending leads to an increase in the price level, an extension along the aggregate supply (AS) curve, and an increase in real GDP. Hence a higher level of government spending has increased inflation, seen by the increase in the price level. Higher government spending will lead to inflation due to their multiplier effect. “Ultimately higher government spending is very likely to result in demand pull inflation…not necessarily always.” Wonder what scholars scribe about the impact of government spending when inflation is alive and well? Google that one. I ask again, what is Joe chewing on? Why is he all in favor of spending trillions more driving inflation higher?

My next question is, who suffers the most from this Biden Administration driven inflation? The upper 0.1 percenters or the little guy driving to work who is forced to pay $3.165 average in Bismarck or $4.32 in Rancho Cucamonga, California? It is the little guy getting creamed here and yet Biden presses on. The result is his rich rich friends get richer and richer while the rest of us get drilled. We get kicked in the teeth!

Americans, the midterm elections can not arrive soon enough!

Ron Carlson, Bismarck

