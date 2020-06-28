Letter: Why is aid going to clean oil sites?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Admittedly, I know little to nothing of how oil companies and the state of North Dakota do business together, but it was with concern that I read the article in The Bismarck Tribune concerning our state providing $66 million in federal coronavirus aid to plug and clean up at least 239 oil field sites.

Aren’t oil companies bonded? Do they not have to agree to clean up their sites before they can even drill in the first place? Don’t we have better ways to serve the people of North Dakota with $66 million?

Perhaps someone can explain this to me and clarify why this is where that money is most needed. It makes me wonder if and whose pockets are being lined.

Lori Gefroh, Underwood

