Letter: Why I won't vote for Cara Mund

I am not quite sure why I should be considering Cara Mund for office. Even if I take her at her word that she is an independent candidate, she is straight out of an East Coast college system with few actions to back her words. She may become a great independent candidate in the future, but she needs to show me some things. And let's just argue that policy-wise everything is pretty even between Armstrong and Mund -- except for abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that each state has the right to make laws about abortion. That means that our state legislators make the laws at a more local level. Mund has stated she will vote to take that right from the states and put it again in the federal government's hands. Why would I support that? Why would the majority of North Dakotans support that?