Letter: Why I support the Dakota Access Pipeline

A letter to: District Judge James E. Boasberg

While trying to settle disputes it’s often better to apply more light and less heat! Regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline controversy, here’s some facts:

A U.S. Appeals Court on Tuesday set aside (for now) a lower court's order, to shut down and empty the pipeline. This was in response to action brought by the Standing Rock Sioux Nation & Earth Justice, citing environmental concerns.

DAPL has safely moved 40% of the Bakken’s volume for 3-plus years without incident. No spills!

North Dakota's biggest tax payer is oil! Over half of the state budget is funded by oil and gas extraction, production and other taxes, that’s $5 billion per biennium!

ND oil is at currently $32 barrel, the price was cut in half by Saudi/Russian antics and COVID effects. Halting DAPL would add about $5 per barrel in ND oil transportation costs, hurting us in the marketplace and degrading our national security! The current pipeline volume alternative would be nearly 900 rail cars per day and many old bridge/water crossings, at much greater safety and environmental risk!