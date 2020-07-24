Letter: Why doubt science?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There seems to be a new trend catching fire lately. So many people have decided to disavow science in favor of a different set of principles. If someone wants to dismiss science they are certainly free to do so, but really make sure to do it right.

Science tells us that climate change is real, that vaccines save lives, and that masks can help slow the spread of this virulent pandemic. The science behind these issues seems to be doubted by some, despite the well established bodies of knowledge behind all of it.

If we want to distrust science in these areas, how can we trust it at all really, regarding anything? It’s probably best to denounce any use of the internet or phones. Most medicine and health care should probably be halted. Travel, whether it be by plane, train, or automobile is certainly not trustworthy. Firearms are useless. Soap is ludicrous. Electricity is specious. Ice cream is fake news. Science just cannot be trusted.