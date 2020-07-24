Letter: Why doubt science?

There seems to be a new trend catching fire lately. So many people have decided to disavow science in favor of a different set of principles. If someone wants to dismiss science they are certainly free to do so, but really make sure to do it right.
Science tells us that climate change is real, that vaccines save lives, and that masks can help slow the spread of this virulent pandemic. The science behind these issues seems to be doubted by some, despite the well established bodies of knowledge behind all of it.
If we want to distrust science in these areas, how can we trust it at all really, regarding anything? It’s probably best to denounce any use of the internet or phones. Most medicine and health care should probably be halted. Travel, whether it be by plane, train, or automobile is certainly not trustworthy. Firearms are useless. Soap is ludicrous. Electricity is specious. Ice cream is fake news. Science just cannot be trusted.
I’m sure that most will not take their vow of a science-free-life seriously though. It’s peculiar, the issues that some decide science is selectively deceitful about. It’s as if people base their suspicion on whether it’s convenient for them, if it somehow paints a certain party in a positive light, or if they would possibly see some financial gain by ignoring science. Some people also just love a juicy conspiracy theory. If religion is a central pillar in your life, don’t think that you can’t value both; God (or your faith’s creator) gave us science just like everything else. At any rate, try to be thorough in any of your mistrust with silly science. If you swear off science, be genuine, do it right.
Ryan Hilmoe, Bismarck
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!