 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why doesn't Biden oppose abortion?

  • 0

I see where Biden is going around the country where people are getting killed in schools, etc., giving comfort. I think he should go to abortion factories for those killings to give comfort to those innocent babies. He says he is Catholic. A Catholic believes in the 10 commandments one of which is Thou Shall Not Kill. I would like Biden to watch the procedure of an abortion. Why doesn't he speak out against it?

John Reinert, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News