Letter: Why doesn't Biden oppose abortion?

I see where Biden is going around the country where people are getting killed in schools, etc., giving comfort. I think he should go to abortion factories for those killings to give comfort to those innocent babies. He says he is Catholic. A Catholic believes in the 10 commandments one of which is Thou Shall Not Kill. I would like Biden to watch the procedure of an abortion. Why doesn't he speak out against it?
John Reinert, Bismarck
