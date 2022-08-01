Letter: Why does society not value life?

I find the thinking of the people, in Washington, D.C., strange or the lack there of at all. All the time they want to take away guns from the millions that did nothing wrong with them. They can not stop and check anybody to see it they are carrying one. It is bad for people to have guns to protect themselves, but it is good to hand out semi auto, and full auto. Over in Ukraine to people that have never had one, and advise them which is the preferred end to point at the enemy; would it not be better to have had them armed and knowing how to use the gun? We have a lot of people that are also stealing cars over in USA that do not have a license, and have never took training. Not having a license to drive had not stopped them. We pass laws and do not fund the police to be able to enforce them. There are so many laws on the books now that no one person knows them all. The answer always is to pass another law. What has happened in the schools that children no longer know what is right and wrong. My high school had fights, but at no time in my four years did somebody actually say they wanted to kill somebody. It they did, I did not hear it. What has happened that life had no value, movies always are about getting even. Games are about destroying things (cellphone games).