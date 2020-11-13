Letter: Why does ND have aversion to masks?

What is the problem with North Dakota and their aversion to wearing masks in public? It is like a point of pride that they are willing to subject our health care system and most vulnerable citizens to a rolling disaster. I watch people in stores act completely privileged in their disdain for a fairly simple solution to the spreading of this virus. I know that those people are very much in awe of Mr. Trump and how he completely disdains any kind of rules, health, law or common decency. This epidemic will not go away, even with a vaccine unless we as a people work together to fight it. I have watched the last four years of my life under this administration work against people working together. It is blue states and red states, Democrat cities and Republican cities. What happened to all people sharing the load. North Dakota has shown over these last four years to be incredibly stuck in this us or them thinking. They consider any kind of progressive notion, such as treating people of color with respect, considering equality for the LGBT community, having concern about our environment and being considerate of common decency in this health care crisis as a some kind of socialist conspiracy Whether we are Democrat or Republican, we all have a reason for living here. So everyone should be treated with respect.