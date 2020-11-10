 Skip to main content
Letter: Why did delegation participate in rally?

It was 1954, June 9 when Joseph Welch said to Joseph McCarthy "Have you no sense of decency?" The question should have been put to John Hoeven, Kevin Cramer and Kelly Armstrong when they showed up to promote Trump at the recent rally in Bismarck. The shame and destruction these men have brought to our democracy is immeasurable. At last the cloud of stench Donald Trump brought to the presidency has been rectified. Why do our representatives continue to support what the American people danced in the street rejecting? We deserve better, and so does out country.

Mike Quinn, Hazen

