Letter: Why did America become so violent?

A recent Tribune story listed the horrible mass shootings that have taken place. It’s hard to believe this is the same America as a few years ago. Why have we become such a violent nation?

Alexis de Tocqueville, French philosopher and historian, wrote this: America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great. Maybe it’s time to remember some of the basics that helped make us a great.

Instead of blaming guns or government, let’s turn the mirror on ourselves. Our society is saturated with violent music, videos, games and television programs. It’s time to stop supporting those who profit from them. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry say exposure to violent media contributes to violent behavior.

There are many simple things we can do to raise well-adjusted kids. Here are a few: If you drive your kids to school, sports or around the grocery store, turn off your phone and talk with them. Go to the park, play board games, find activities you enjoy together.

Have dinner together. It’s rather pathetic that we have a national day (Sept. 26, 2022) set aside to eat a meal as a family. A Columbia University report states that the more often children eat dinner with their families, the less likely they are to smoke, drink or use illegal drugs.

Take your kids to church. They and you will benefit from learning to turn to God for strength, comfort and wisdom. Teach your kids prayers of gratitude, as well how to make requests. A Harvard University study found that children who attended church once a week reported having better lives in their 20s than those who didn’t.

Gayle Schuck, Bismarck

