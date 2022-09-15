Letter: Why change state retirement system?

I worked for the state of North Dakota from 1973 until retiring in 2005 with a decent reliable pension. Although I enjoyed my various positions, I did not remain in state government for the money. The benefit package (retirement and health insurance) was the drawing card.

During those 32 years, I was an active member of the North Dakota Public Employees Association (NDPEA). The association/union advocated for public employees. It was a constant struggle to attract qualified employees. The state’s retirement package was our strongest recruiting tool.

The state currently has a defined benefit system. The state Legislature had been trying to end this system since the 1990s and replace it with a defined contribution system. The 2021 Legislature came very close. It is my understanding that the 2023 Legislative Assembly, with Governor Burgum’s support, will try again.

A defined benefit plan is one in which a retiree’s benefits are determined by a specific formula (years of service times final average salary times a multiplier). Benefit payments are paid for life, regardless of the contributions made or investment income earned.

A defined contribution plan, which is like a 401(k), only guarantees a certain contribution rate. The individual is typically responsible for making investment decisions with that money. When a person retires or becomes disabled, they only have access to their account balance (which may include investment income), and there’s no guarantee of any particular amount or that the account will last until they pass away.

I am not sure why the legislators support a defined contribution plan. Defined contribution plans, on the average, can provide 50% of the benefits to that of a defined benefit plan can provide for the same cost to the state.

What is the Legislature’s rationale?

Henry Lebak, Bismarck