Letter: Why can't we accept history?

Lately history and the names from history are appearing again from the sensitive minded. One little old park among numerous parks in Bismarck getting all of the attention. That park is Custer Park. Why is it people just can't accept history whether good or bad? History is just history for us to learn from and move on. We have and live amongst so many places that have presidents' names, Native American names, and military leaders names. One place is Fort Abraham Lincoln and the Custer House. Before we protest these places I would like to point out a place on the Standing Rock Reservation. A city by the name of Fort Yates. For people who want to remove history this would be a prime example. Fort Yates was named after Captain George Yates who fought alongside George Armstrong Custer at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. So you see if Fort Yates would have been named Fort Custer and Custer Park would have been named Yates Park would there still be a problem? These name changes are crazy because we all live near places with history names. One name change in North Dakota from a proud history of sports was the UND Fighting Sioux. Since UND had to find a new name I was extremely disappointed they did not go with The UND Fighting Germans (My full blooded heritage). Would have made me proud.