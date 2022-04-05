Letter: Who's to blame?

We know who to blame.

The government we have today is the direct result of the previous government. For whatever reasons we have become so disappointed in the performance of our elected officials we tend to vote for the opposite of what we had. The exception being of course the presidents that give us stuff. We all pretty much like receiving the “free stuff” you know, more benefits for less work, free cash, tax breaks, and all things that a clever person can do to buy votes with taxpayer funds.

The thing that continues to surprise me the most is the empty promises we repeatedly fall for. We no longer expect anyone to follow through with what they say they are going to do. Seems as long as they can convince us they intended to accomplish what they said they will promise to do, we accept this as a reason to support them. The result of all this is that nothing ever gets done and the changes that occur seem only to monetarily reward the “empty promise” guys.

The society we have today is attributed to a number of different things such as, the ability to find a higher paying position when we think we deserve it and never having to sacrifice and endure the slow times our companies encounter in their growth. We seem to abandon struggling companies at the drop of a hat causing them to possibly even fail. We have accepted that we are the only ones that count.

The thing we really failed at is raising our children. We wanted for them to have everything we never had but yet expected them to act and think the way we do.

So the world constantly changes and we continue to wonder why.

Jim Braun, Belfield

