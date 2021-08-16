Letter: Who represents us?

Well, here we go again ... Another round of farm subsidies. This time it is absolutely necessary. I like Ron Carlson am concerned about my tax dollars so google EWG.com and find out where they go. If you care, YouTube the Sonny Perdue interview on "60 Minutes" where a smug Secretary of Agriculture admits 250K payments going to thousands of trust recipients who technically never turned a shovel on that farm they're written into.
Kevin Holten wants to blame those darn librawls... Lazy at best.
Lastly, find the PBS award winning documentary titled "Unrepresented." Ask your Congressman to watch it with you.
So much truth, so much information and facts. Rod Kuhn, can you sort it out for us?
Scott Marquart, Mandan