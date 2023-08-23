Some say we don’t need fossil fuels because they cause climate change, but isn’t it really just weather changing by the seasons?

It has been estimated that it would cost up to $6 trillion to replace coal and natural gas generation with renewables. About 22% of electricity is currently produced by renewables (including water) while 40% is by natural gas, 19% by coal and 19% by nuclear generation. There are enough coal and natural gas reserves in our nation to last for many years. Natural gas is becoming more abundant as a result of shale oil drilling which has made North Dakota third in the nation for oil production. Our nation leads the world in oil with Saudi Arabia second and Russia third. A problem with solar and wind power is that neither are available all the time while coal and gas are.

Why do we need coal? The five largest users of coal are China, India, United States, Japan and Russia with Asia using 67% of the world usage. Thousands of products are made with coal or coal byproducts, including aspirins, soap, dyes, solvents, plastics, and fibers such as rayon or nylon. It helps produce products that need carbon, carbon fiber or silicon metal. Activated carbon is an essential ingredient in producing air purification, water filters and kidney dialysis machines. About 1.5 billion tons of coal was used to make steel in 2021.

Why do we need natural gas or oil? One barrel of oil holds 42 gallons which makes 19.4 gallons of gas and 10 gallons of diesel fuel plus many byproducts, especially plastics. If you think we don’t need fossil fuels then don’t use anything on the following list of items that are in alphabetical order:

Ammonia, antifreeze, anesthetics, antihistamines, antiseptics, artificial turf, artificial leather, artificial limbs, aspirin, balloons, balls, ballpoint pens, bandages, bathtubs, bike and motorcycle helmets, boats, bug spray, calculators, cameras and accessories, candy paraffin, candy oils, car battery cases, car bodies, carpets, cassettes, chemical barrels, chewing gum, cleaning fluid, clothing, cold cream, combs, computers and printers, contact lens, cortisone, crayons, credit cards;

Dashboards, dentures and adhesives, deodorant, detergents, dice, diesel fuel, dishwashers, driver’s license, dyes, electrical cords and tape, enamel, epoxy paint, ether, eyeglasses, fabric dyes, fan belts, fans, fertilizers, fishing rods and lures and boots, floor tile and wax, folding doors, food packaging, food preservatives, footballs and cleats, furniture polish;

Glue, glycerin, golf balls and bags, guitar strings, hair coloring, hair curlers, hand and body lotions, hearing aids, heart valves, home furnishings, house paint and siding, ice buckets, ice chests, insulation, lacquers, life jackets, linoleum, lipstick, lawn mowers, lubricants, luggage, many medicines, milk containers, model cars, mops, motor oil, mouthwash, movie film;

Nail polish and remover, newspaper ink, nose drops, nylon rope, oil filters, paints, paint brushes and rollers, parachutes, peat moss, perfumes, permanent-press clothes, petroleum jelly, picture frames, plastic bags and wraps, plastic bottles for water, soft drinks and infants, plastic dishes, plastic gloves and tubing in clinics and hospitals, plastic furniture, printer ink, putty, purses;

Refrigerants, roofing shingles, rubber cement, rubberized fabric, rubbing alcohol, safety glass, shampoo, shaving cream, shoes, shower stalls and curtains or doors, skis, soaps and soap dishes, solvents, speakers, storage racks, surfboards, synthetic vitamins, tear gas, telephones, tennis racquets, tents, tires, TNT, tool racks, toys, toilet seats, toothbrushes, toothpaste, transparent tape, trash bags, umbrellas, upholstery, water pipes and yarn.

These are only a few of the many items made from petroleum but you can get the idea as you look around. If you are really against fossil fuels, then wear and use only natural products, such as cotton, glass, leather, silk, wool or wood. You may have to live in a log cabin by a stream with an outhouse as you can’t have plumbing or air conditioning. For travel you may have to get a horse as cars, trains, buses and planes have parts made of petroleum and run on it as they can’t run on solar or wind. Even electric cars are plugged into outlets that connect to fossil fuels.

Still think we can live without fossil fuels? Try going without any of their byproducts for a day and see how you like it. Those who protest should definitely try it before complaining!