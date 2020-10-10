 Skip to main content
Letter: Who are the suckers?

Who are the losers and suckers? Trump says it is the people who served in the military. I say it is the cult members who fell for his line he was a great businessman. Trump's taxes seem to show his cult members are the suckers. Trump deducted $70,000 for hair care, but the cult doesn't care. While Trump golfs to the tune of $300 million at taxpayer expense, the red hatted supporters yell "Fake News." Who is the sucker and loser?

Mike Quinn, Hazen

