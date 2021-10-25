 Skip to main content
Letter: Whitetail deer deaths from EHD staggering

This is a letter to all deer hunters, but especially the ones in unit 3C and other affected units. The amount of deaths of whitetail deer in our unit is staggering. The disease EHD has killed hundreds of deer just in a 5-mile radius of our property and this continues throughout several other units as well. Since the Game and Fish Department does not have the common sense to close these units to hunting, I urge all hunters to take the refund offered and preserve what remaining animals we have left to try to repopulate for future enjoyment.

Dan Belohlavek, Mandan

