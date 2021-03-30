Letter: Which commandments should be displayed?

There are three Ten Commandments in this country: Hebrew, Catholic, and Protestant. All different. Which one of the hundreds of Christian Bible Versions is to be used as a reference? Can others with different Beliefs and different Gods also display their Commandments in the public schools? After all this people are also paying taxes to support these schools.
If this is an historical document like all other historical document, why is the Ten Commandment the only document to be displayed in the classroom?
Where is the evidence that the Ten Commandments has ever promoted moral behavior anywhere in the world?
Ted Blotsky, Bismarck