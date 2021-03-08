Letter: Where is outrage over Biden lies?

How is Biden doing since he took over the helm? On Jan. 20 the death toll from Covid-19 was 392,428. As of March 4 the death toll from Covid-19 was 518,000. So under Biden’s ‘leadership’, about 125,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 or nearly 25% of the total deaths. In one month. Biden put out a tweet on Oct. 15 of last year “We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do.” Apparently his ‘plan’ was garbage and now he is personally responsible for all 125,000 deaths because his ‘plan’ was garbage. Either that or he had no plan when he tweeted which means he LIED about having one. Now before all the Biden lovers start screaming that Biden didn’t know the extent of the problem or Trump left him a bigger mess than he thought or anything even remotely similar, Biden said he had a plan and he obviously didn’t. Period. But I would welcome someone trying to make the point that Biden didn’t realize the magnitude of the problem because he obviously doesn’t. On Feb. 23 of this year Biden said "Today we mark a truly grim, heartbreaking milestone - 500,071 dead. That's more Americans who have died in one year in this pandemic than in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.” A brief look at history shows that the actual causalities claimed in the three wars was closer to 580,000. So, once more Biden LIED. Where is all the outrage over these LIES? All I hear are crickets from the Trump haters who were willing to claim any misspoken word from Trump was a lie. I guess democracy does die in darkness when people are not treated equally.