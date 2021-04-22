Letter: Where is line between masks, vaccinations?

The never ending discussion of masks is hopefully nearing its end. However, a new argument has arisen about the Covid-19 vaccines. Where can the line be drawn between masks and vaccinations? How can anyone know if the person next to them, without a mask is vaccinated or not? A simple solution to this would be to keep mask mandates in effect until at least half of the population is vaccinated. Or longer. Those who refuse to wear a mask or get the vaccine will eventually only be putting themselves at risk along with all the others who refuse to do either. If the vaccine is free to anyone and everyone what reasons is there to not get it. Or if they choose not to get it, the least they could do is to wear a mask to at least protect those who may not be able to get the vaccine or are immunocompromised.